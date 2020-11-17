 Skip to main content
Biden deserves congratulations



I am sharing the emails that I sent today to our congressional delegates. I urge you to also write and/or call if you agree.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte):

First, let me congratulate you on your recent Senate (governor) race win.

Second, as your constituent, I am asking you to publicly congratulate President-elect Biden today on his win, which, as you know, is as valid as yours. Continuing to pretend that President Trump will remain our president is harming our democracy, which you are sworn to protect.

I’ll be frank, I voted for Governor Bullock for Senate (Michael Cooney for governor), but because I believe in our democracy, I now give you my full support, because you won the election. President-elect Biden has earned the same from you.

Kathie Kadri,

Missoula

