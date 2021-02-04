Biden did not consider opportunities lost

Whatever we may think of the last four years, this has been a good couple of weeks for both Russia and China. I am not a politician, but it seems to me President Biden has shown more concern with reversing everything the last administration did than doing anything else.
For one thing, he has not weighed the consequences. For another, he did not consider the opportunities now lost. It was simply, "Damn the torpedoes-full speed ahead!" This can best be described as thoughtless, vindictive and foolhardy.
If it were the right thing to overturn these policies, we should have first considered the effects of doing so and developed a plan which would have better served our interests and the world. This is called diplomacy. I will give but one example: Our return to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Human Rights are defined in the charter of the United Nations as "an unlawful deprivation of individual rights considered inherent to all humans."
In simply returning to the Council, the United States lost any leverage we had before doing so. The representative nations of the UNHRC include, among others: China, Russia, Cuba, Sudan, Pakistan and Libya. All of these countries are guilty of a long sordid history of child slavery, torture, sex trafficking, persecution of religious minorities, genocide, and persecution of homosexuals and transgenders. Should we not have demanded the members who are guilty of many of these atrocities and among the world's greatest violators of human rights be held accountable and required them to change their policies?
I believe we have squandered and fumbled an opportunity to make the world a better and safer place.
Richard Lewis,
Superior