That darn Joe Biden. He has been exposed for the sexual predator he is for kissing that woman on the back of her head — in her words a "blatantly inappropriate" act, and I agree.
Enough of his liberal agenda as he and his socialist ilk attempt to undermine the moral fabric of our society.
I suggest: 1. he be required to publicly apologize on the Sean Hannity show, 2. that he be required to remove himself from public discourse and live the rest of his life enshrouded in the shame he so justly deserves and 3. participate in sexual predator therapy with follow-up mentoring from any of the esteemed role models to be found on Capitol Hill.
I am without sin so it's OK for me to cast a stone.
Brian Blackman,
Missoula