Biden must show he is serious about getting things done

Well readers, after 47 years in public office, Joe Biden is going to get things done starting on Day One.

Really? Half the country believed in the coronavirus scare tactic to close schools, shut down businesses, lock down the country, give trillions of dollars ($8 trillion) to businesses that reroute that money right back into their pockets! Follow the money. Where did the bulk of it go? Not to taxpayers.

So Biden should, on Day One, go after all the fraudulent money given in the name of COVID. Statistics show 50-60% was fraud. Get it back!

Next, finish the wall he voted for when he was vice president. Show the taxpayers money spent as opposed to money spent on all illegal entries.

Great start, now stop all political benefits and put feds under Social Security, with no fed retirement or any extra benefits no one else receives.

So President No. 46, show the USA you are serious about getting things done!

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

