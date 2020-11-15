Biden, Republicans won legitimately

In the run-up to this 2020 election, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed beforehand that it would be fraudulent. Why? He was hedging his bets and sowing seeds of doubt in the voters who seem to think he's infallible.

He warned that voting by mail would be especially vulnerable. To help his proclamation, he cut funding for the U.S. Postal Service and installed a loyalist as Postmaster General, who ordered the retirement of some mail-sorting equipment.

While President Trump was accusing Democratic governors of rigging elections, the Republican ones of Texas and Georgia were busily limiting ballot boxes and moving polling places to the outskirts of towns to discourage minority turnout.

We in Montana, with our Democratic governor, saw a Republican sweep. And Republicans made gains in the U.S. House and Senate. Logically, if the election were fraudulent, shouldn't their success be under a cloud of suspicion? Let's face facts: They won legitimately and so did Joe Biden.

No one stole the election. And that's how it should be in a democratic nation.

Suzanne Marshall,

Polson

