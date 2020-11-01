 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden supporters lying about Trump

Biden supporters lying about Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

It's an understatement to say that President Trump has earned a reputation for being outspoken. 

I read that "The Donald" may have the highest IQ of any American president, except for John Quincy Adams, whom experts had calculated was probably a tad sharper.

Trump is no dummy. When he said he was going to make America great again, he wasn't kidding, proven when two winters ago he made a stand to get that long-overdue border built. 

As for the claim that President Trump said that America's war dead were "losers," that was just a treacherous lie by Joe Biden supporters. 

If you think that Trump is a loudmouth, consider the majority of our scheming, conniving presidents, who taciturnly sided with the power elites to "stick it to the public" and make life miserable for "the little people."

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News