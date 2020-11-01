Biden supporters lying about Trump

It's an understatement to say that President Trump has earned a reputation for being outspoken.

I read that "The Donald" may have the highest IQ of any American president, except for John Quincy Adams, whom experts had calculated was probably a tad sharper.

Trump is no dummy. When he said he was going to make America great again, he wasn't kidding, proven when two winters ago he made a stand to get that long-overdue border built.

As for the claim that President Trump said that America's war dead were "losers," that was just a treacherous lie by Joe Biden supporters.

If you think that Trump is a loudmouth, consider the majority of our scheming, conniving presidents, who taciturnly sided with the power elites to "stick it to the public" and make life miserable for "the little people."

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0