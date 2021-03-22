Letter to the editor: Biden taking charge

Roberto E. Reyes-Perez, staff attorney for the South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Project, visits with migrant children housed in federal shelters hour after hour, day after day.

He is there to explain their rights in the U.S. immigration system. He is hearing, over and over, their horrible stories of gang violence and rampant killings of friends and neighbors. Can we imagine what these desperate families are going through?

We are presently experiencing a crisis on our border. It matters not what we call it. What matters is what we best do about it. As far as I can see, the present purpose and aims of our Executive Branch of government in this immigration crisis is to be compassionate, take sensible actions, adhere to our laws, and follow humane practices.

We are a nation built upon personal freedom and opportunity. Our nation was built upon people leaving what they saw as intolerable conditions; people of great diversity in ethnic, racial, and religious backgrounds.

In my view, the Biden administration is being correct in attitude and actions. It will take time, for sure. But in the 'long run' we will be able to look back upon this entire crisis and be thankful that we took charge and acted with the best interests of what the United State of America was built upon and still lives up to.