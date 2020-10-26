 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden will destroy the economy

Biden will destroy the economy

{{featured_button_text}}

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his administration. This would immediately destroy 11 million good-paying jobs in the oil industry and make America dependent on foreign oil again. He stated he will "phase out" fossil fuels and transition to clean energy. How many of us can afford expensive electric SUVs and trucks for recreation when gasoline and diesel engines are eliminated? Those of us who were around in the 1970s remember $6.00 a gallon gasoline and long lines at the pump under Jimmy Carter. Not only that, our energy bills will skyrocket because of the increased demand on electricity to charge electric vehicles.

Biden's 4 trillion dollar tax hike to pay for AOC's New Green Deal will impact everyone, even though he claims it won't affect those making under $400,000. As former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, "Socialism works until the government runs out of other people's money."

We have a choice between Biden's negative "dark winter" prediction and President Trump's positive, optimistic plan to make the economy even better than it was before Covid-19.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News