Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his administration. This would immediately destroy 11 million good-paying jobs in the oil industry and make America dependent on foreign oil again. He stated he will "phase out" fossil fuels and transition to clean energy. How many of us can afford expensive electric SUVs and trucks for recreation when gasoline and diesel engines are eliminated? Those of us who were around in the 1970s remember $6.00 a gallon gasoline and long lines at the pump under Jimmy Carter. Not only that, our energy bills will skyrocket because of the increased demand on electricity to charge electric vehicles.