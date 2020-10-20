This election is about freedom versus Socialism/Marxism. Democrats want those of us who support President Trump to believe Joe Biden is so far ahead in the polls that we'll give up.

Biden would be president in name only. His policies would be those of Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Green-New-Deal A.O.C. He would be a one-term transitional president, paving the way for Harris to run in 2024. Sanders said Biden will be the most progressive (radical) president in his lifetime.

Biden said, "If you elect me, your taxes will be raised, not cut." He claims his $4 trillion in tax increases won't affect people making under $400,000, when, in fact, the average American will pay $7,800 more in federal tax plus state income and property taxes.

Biden said he will appoint Beto O'Rourke as his gun czar. Harris said, "I'll take executive action to ban all guns if Congress doesn't do it within the first 100 days." She also said, during an interview with Stephen Colbert, "Protests will not stop, not even after election day, and should not stop." N.Y.P.D. command has put N.Y.P.D. officers on notice that they must be available beginning on 10/25 until after the election.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2