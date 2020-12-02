Biden's clarion calling for sanity

Ah, the clarion — that most noble of instruments from the Middle Ages! It's to be expected, I suppose, that the Carlsons would haul a centuries-old instrument into "the battle" since Republicans cling to the past, horrified by a progressive, science-based future.

If the Carlsons insist on sounding a "clarion call" to "win this battle," the call has already gone out; just listen. Joe Biden is "clarion calling" for sanity in government, for professionals in public administration, for the expansion of affordable health care, for a scientific attack on the pandemic, for investments in public infrastructure that will fund good-paying jobs, for an equitable tax plan, for rational handling of immigration, and for sensible foreign policies. These objectives are just the beginning of his promise "To Build Back Better"!

Oh — another thought — if you Republicans plan to "win the battle," you might want to carry a trumpet into the fray. A trumpet is reported to be 70% heavier than a clarion and will make a better club for beating around the bush and avoiding the truths of what the last four years of Republican malfeasance have done to this country.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

