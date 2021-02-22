Biden's healing-type leadership needed right now

It probably takes some adjustments for many of us to suddenly, after four years of the Trump administration, adjust to our new less theatrical presidential leadership style.

President Biden's personality, his leadership style and his verbal delivery is much less theatrical than Trump's. We humans love theater no matter what an individual actors objective. Most of Trump's objective was to generate media attention over his lies, his firings of those not backing him, and casting blame on others for problems of his own making. He loves theatre.

President Biden, on the other hand, sticks to the sometimes rather dull-sounding communications coming from an Oval Office occupant performing routine presidential duties.

President Biden seems to be leading an administration filled with sensible, very qualified, and independent thinking people in all positions and levels of responsibility. This can make for a most important and much needed change in the Executive Branch of our democratic form of government.

For those of us who agree with all this, I suggest we each, in our own way at appropriate times, promote this favorable style of presidential leadership. This can be the healing type of leadership critically needed right now for saving our democracy.