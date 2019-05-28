The loss of Big Brothers-Big Sisters (BBBS) is a big community loss for Missoula. Their funding was cut by about a third by the state for the money to go elsewhere — deemed more important. It was too much loss on too short notice for the money to be found elsewhere.
I am a Big Brother for the second time and I have seen the positive changes in kids. Most are underprivileged with single parents (moms) who recognized the value of contact with another adult in the child's life.
Just a couple hours a week of adult company gives a new perspective on all things for a kid. Many kids spend their entire day inside playing video games. Just a walk, a bike ride or a library visit opens up life just a bit.
Matches must be made carefully. Backgrounds must be checked thoroughly. It's a tedious process to be so careful. The people who do this are only slightly paid relative to the value of their efforts. Big Brothers and Sisters are volunteers and their reward is the joy of the bond and their witnessing the growth of a child. Priceless.
Randy Jacobson,
Missoula