Late Christmas evening in historic Washington, D.C., and on this dark and stormy night our hero, Cadet Commander Bone Spurs, is changing into the military uniform of his alter ego, the Big Orange (BO) Julius: Special Ops Large Seal No. 1. He is resplendent wearing his oversize bomber jacket with an extremely long necktie (to be used for garroting dissidents such as fake news foes).
He rides alone in the dark aboard Air Force One (“Nobody has ever done this before,” he thinks to himself), landing in the Cradle of Civilization among the friendly confines of Camp Cupcake.
Extreme stealth is his game and he avoids meeting with local Iraqi officials, instead preferring to mix with his troops (who love him) to sign MAGA hats, give out huge pay bonuses, take group selfies and brief the combatants on how bad things are at home without a big wall.
After a couple of hours of team building with the Desert Swarm, as he likes to call his soldiers, our fearless leader secretly flies home to resume his self-imposed isolation/meditation in the White House rather than travel to some sleazy golf club. He truly is our hero!
Jim Hamilton,
Florence