Biggest problem is hiring practices

This nation’s No. 1 problem is not lack of diversity, racism, COVID-19 or a mounting national debt.

Our No. 1 problem is the fact we’ve ignored high school and university hiring practices. For every conservative instructor hired, 50 liberals are hired; see "The Breakdown of Higher Education: How It Happened, the Damage It Does, and What Can Be Done," by Professor John Ellis.

Montana teachers have just elected a card-carrying communist as president of the state teachers' union. That, obviously, seems acceptable to a majority of teachers in a red state — red as in conservative, not as in communistic. That should tell us all we need to know. Things have totally spiraled out of control, personified by the fact-free speech, equal sharing of opinion, a respect for a constitutional amendment deemed so important by our founders that it was No. 1 in addition to our founding document are not a part of the equation.

Our schools are no longer education, rather indoctrination.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

