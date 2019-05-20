I wandered my way into a League of Conservation Voters meeting on a recent afternoon where I met a kind and gentle group of folks rallying around H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act.
The demand for climate action is growing in America across all ages, geographic regions and political parties. Catastrophic wildfires, hurricanes and flooding are wreaking havoc on our coasts, forests and farmlands, upturning lives and tearing apart communities that are near to us all. I am feeling hopeless and despairing.
Lawmakers have introduced a bill, this H.R. 9, that lays the groundwork to address this crisis and offers out generation's best chance at combating climate change. It will ensure that we uphold our end of this global bargain under the Paris Climate Agreement.
Back the LCV! Stay active! And remind your reps about H.R. 9!
Jenny Kamm,
Missoula