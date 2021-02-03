 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill is attack on recreation access

Bill is attack on recreation access

{{featured_button_text}}

I finished reading Sen. Greg Hertz's (Feb. 1) deceitful justification for politicizing land access decisions via Senate Bill 115.

If you live in Montana and enjoy the plethora of recreational opportunities this state provides, remember that they are available only because of or ability to easily and cheaply access public (our) lands, both federal and state. Pay close attention this legislative session as there is a group of legislators and executive office holders (current Land Board), who would like nothing more than to erode additional recreational opportunities by making it extremely difficult for state agencies to improve or increase those opportunities via future easements or purchases.

This is the same group who at one time or another have opposed public access opportunities while subtly and misleadingly advocating for the transfer and eventual privatization of our public lands. Then we will really see what pay to play means.

Bill McChesney,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stop claiming election fraud
Letters

Stop claiming election fraud

The Montana League of Women Voters calls on Congressman Rosendale to acknowledge the November election was not fraudulent and that Joe Biden i…

Bills bent on bashing unions
Letters

Bills bent on bashing unions

I am urging all hardworking citizens of Montana to say "no" to House Bill 168 and Senate Bill 89. Both refer to the Right to Work legislation …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News