Bill is attack on recreation access

If you live in Montana and enjoy the plethora of recreational opportunities this state provides, remember that they are available only because of or ability to easily and cheaply access public (our) lands, both federal and state. Pay close attention this legislative session as there is a group of legislators and executive office holders (current Land Board), who would like nothing more than to erode additional recreational opportunities by making it extremely difficult for state agencies to improve or increase those opportunities via future easements or purchases.