Bill is attack on recreation access

I finished reading Sen. Greg Hertz's (Feb. 1) deceitful justification for politicizing land access decisions via Senate Bill 115.
If you live in Montana and enjoy the plethora of recreational opportunities this state provides, remember that they are available only because of or ability to easily and cheaply access public (our) lands, both federal and state. Pay close attention this legislative session as there is a group of legislators and executive office holders (current Land Board), who would like nothing more than to erode additional recreational opportunities by making it extremely difficult for state agencies to improve or increase those opportunities via future easements or purchases.
This is the same group who at one time or another have opposed public access opportunities while subtly and misleadingly advocating for the transfer and eventual privatization of our public lands. Then we will really see what pay to play means.
Bill McChesney,
Stevensville