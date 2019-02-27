Senate Bill 278 is a synonym for corporate welfare, and it was pushed through the Energy Committee in record time. The beneficiary is NorthWestern Energy (NWE); the payees, their customers.
This bill requires, among other dictates of the bill, for the Montana Public Service Commission to approve all associated costs for NWE’s existing share of the Colstrip plant, and future costs for increased ownership.
It is not the consumer’s responsibility to pay for NWE’s mistakes. There were numerous warnings that coal mining is a dying industry but they stuck their corporate heads in the sand and refused pursue alternative energy options.
Contact your senators and demand they vote "no" on this unethical reimbursement.
Karen Nash Joynt,
Missoula