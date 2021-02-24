Bill puts financial risk on protesters

Such is the case with Rep. Steve Gunderson and his industry-written House Bill 481. The bill would penalize (by felony) anyone who may “impede or inhibit operations” of a facility such as above-ground oil, gas, hazardous liquid and chemical pipelines (or correctional facilities or military installations) up to $4,500 or 18 months in prison. A person who actually tampers with equipment shall be punishable by a fine up to $150,000 or imprisoned for not more than 30 years. An organization found to be a conspirator can be punished by a fine that is 10 times that amount.