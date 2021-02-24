Bill puts financial risk on protesters

There seems to be a pattern of Republicans (and some Democrats) introducing bills into the legislature at this late date to reduce public scrutiny.
Such is the case with Rep. Steve Gunderson and his industry-written House Bill 481. The bill would penalize (by felony) anyone who may “impede or inhibit operations” of a facility such as above-ground oil, gas, hazardous liquid and chemical pipelines (or correctional facilities or military installations) up to $4,500 or 18 months in prison. A person who actually tampers with equipment shall be punishable by a fine up to $150,000 or imprisoned for not more than 30 years. An organization found to be a conspirator can be punished by a fine that is 10 times that amount.
So, if a group wants to organize a protest against fossil fuel facilities (or correctional practices, etc.), they would legally risk their organization’s funds and the funds of their supporters.
Some other states (generally with Republican-dominated legislatures) have proposed even harsher laws (like allowing vehicles to slaughter demonstrators blocking a road, without legal penalties), but losing our rights to speak against known climate change agents is certainly not a “Montana value.”
Please oppose HB 481, hearing Feb. 24.
George Hart,
Missoula