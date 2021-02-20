Bill puts tobacco industry profits over health

As a general pediatrician, I spend every day working hard to ensure the health and safety of my young patients. I talk to my adolescent patients about avoiding or quitting unhealthy habits such as vaping, smoking or using tobacco products. It is beyond disappointing that it is necessary to write this letter pointing out the negative impacts of passing House Bill 137.
As adults, we have a moral responsibility to provide our children with a safe environment. HB 137 would force our children to inhale e-cigarette aerosol when we go to public places such as stores and restaurants. It would overturn clean air protections where they exist in Montana and prevent any communities adopting such policies in the future. As an adult you can make the choice to inhale cancer-causing agents and toxins but we should not expose vulnerable children to these noxious substances.
I believe this bill is a perfect example of legislators putting profit over principle. They have been persuaded by the deep pockets of the tobacco industry (which owns the top-selling e-cigarette brands). The tobacco industry does not want to abide by any laws that restrict the sale and use of its products. The bill will also overturn local protections approved by the Missoula City Council that protect children from being targeted with candy-flavored tobacco products. This bill should not eliminate the right for communities to make decisions for themselves in the best interest of their citizens especially children.
By voting "no" on HB 137, legislators are showing that they value the health and well-being of their constituents and not the interests and well-being of the tobacco industry
Sandra Simmons,
Missoula