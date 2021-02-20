Bill puts tobacco industry profits over health

As a general pediatrician, I spend every day working hard to ensure the health and safety of my young patients. I talk to my adolescent patients about avoiding or quitting unhealthy habits such as vaping, smoking or using tobacco products. It is beyond disappointing that it is necessary to write this letter pointing out the negative impacts of passing House Bill 137.

As adults, we have a moral responsibility to provide our children with a safe environment. HB 137 would force our children to inhale e-cigarette aerosol when we go to public places such as stores and restaurants. It would overturn clean air protections where they exist in Montana and prevent any communities adopting such policies in the future. As an adult you can make the choice to inhale cancer-causing agents and toxins but we should not expose vulnerable children to these noxious substances.