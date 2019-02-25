Response to Star Jameson's letter of Feb. 25:
Vote "yes" on House Bill 284 to restore mutual respect between doctors, nurses, caregivers, patients and generations.
Yes, some 20 percent are forced euthanasia in Oregon according to state statistics. In Oregon our individual choices are not honored with a witness of the now infamous “self-administration” of the lethal script. If we struggle, who would know? Predatory corporations and others are given instant immunity. This is not reasonable and prudent policy. Time to stand up to ban euthanasia in this climate of promiscuous medical standards and rampant elder abuse.
Restore mutual respect; vote "yes" on HB284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton