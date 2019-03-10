Montanans! This legislative session, support our most valuable resource: our streams. Senate Bill 32 is solution-oriented, collaboratively focused and committed to the best available science. SB32 safeguards Montana’s water by creating an inclusive stream gauge oversight work group.
Stream gauges provide essential data to Montanans for a multitude of purposes: citizens and scientists understanding flood risk; irrigators planning for drought management; anglers seeking world-class fly fishing; developers looking to safely build homes; and federal, state and tribal resource managers striving to protect natural landscapes.
Recently, many gauges have lost funding, spelling a significant loss of valuable data.
While this bipartisan bill doesn’t create additional funding for gauges, it uses a collaborative framework to give power to Montanans to decide which gauges should be prioritized. Committed to the current and future health of Montanans and our waterways, SB32 provides a practical means to oversee the quality and abundance of our water.
SB32 is beneficial for all Montanans. We commend the senate for passing it and urge the House and Gov. Steve Bullock to do the same. Reps. Mike Hopkins and Bryce Bennett, will you vote yes on SB32?
Erika Berglund, Missoula
Kimya Hedayat-zedah, Missoula
Lindsay Wancour, Condon