Sexual violence is an increasingly prevalent issue across the United States. One of the ways this manifests is through the distribution of “revenge porn,” or nonconsensual pornography. In fact, according to Center for Innovative Public Health Research, “1 in 25 Americans have been a victim of revenge porn.”
While we aggressively fight acts of sexual violence and exploitation, we miss out on a key component of this issue by failing to pass legislation that makes revenge porn illegal. Nonconsensual pornography can lead to severe mental trauma that has lasting impacts on the victim’s life.
By passing House Bill 192, the legality of revenge porn would not be in question and perpetrators of this kind of sexual exploitation would face legitimate consequences. Let’s join the majority of the United States and become the 42nd state to pass similar legislation, and vote "yes" on HB 192.
Encourage your legislators to pass HB 192 to fight against revenge porn.
Estrella Pallis-Bonadurer,
Missoula