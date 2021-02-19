Bill undermines working conditions for first responders

My name is Derek Hitt and I'm the president of Missoula Central Labor Council. I'm writing this letter in regards to Senate Bill 89, a bill currently before the Montana Legislature.

This bill undermines the working conditions of our first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement and others who have been protecting our community throughout these difficult times. SB 89 tells workers what they can and can’t negotiate for in the collective bargaining process and has no room in Montana.

In Montana, we believe in helping our neighbors, not making life difficult for them. If Montana truly backs the blue, then why would we make it more difficult for our law enforcement officers to negotiate for what they need to get a fair deal? This bill will make it harder to recruit for these communities and depress wages, health insurance and retirement benefits for front-line workers.

We need to keep out-of-state influence away from defunding our essential services and first responders.

Derek Hitt,

Missoula

