A new bill, Senate Bill 278, currently before the 2019 Legislature, threatens Montana customers of NorthWestern Energy with unregulated electric rates and usurps the authority of our elected Public Service Commission.
The Montana Public Service Commission is charged with ensuring that ratepayers have access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long term. SB 278, however, compels the PSC to allow NorthWestern (whose current ownership at Colstrip is limited to 30 percent of unit 4) to take ownership of units 3 and 4 for a nominal price when the current owners withdraw from the plants.
SB 278 requires that the cost of fueling, operating, maintaining, decommissioning, and eventually site remediation of these ageing plants be passed onto the ratepayers along with a “fair” rate of return for the company’s stockholders. These plants, which have been plagued by costly shutdowns over the years, currently produce some of the most expensive power in NWE’s portfolio (over twice as expensive as clean wind energy from Judith Gap) and will be subject to any future carbon tax.
Don’t allow NorthWestern to sideline our elected regulators and double down on old polluting technology. Tell your legislator, vote "no" on SB 278.
Jim Roach,
Missoula