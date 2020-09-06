Bill will ensure fairer land leasing process

I want to thank Senator Tester for everything he has done for our public lands — carrying the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, being a long-term advocate for full permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, introducing legislation to protect the Badger-Two Medicine area and, recently, introducing the Leasing Market Efficiency Act.

The LMEA seeks to put an end to the Bureau of Land Management’s noncompetitive oil and gas leasing program, a 100-year-old policy that wastes time and taxpayer resources on a process that doesn’t benefit the American public or our public land. Parcels leased noncompetitively — without public auctions and for an off-the-shelf price of just $1.50/acre — result in wells that produce oil or gas only 3% of the time, meaning this process doesn’t result in even a smidgen of production, but take precious agency time and resources away from things like habitat restoration, recreational facilities and other important public services that actually benefit the public.