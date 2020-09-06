Bill will ensure fairer land leasing process

I want to thank Senator Tester for everything he has done for our public lands — carrying the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, being a long-term advocate for full permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, introducing legislation to protect the Badger-Two Medicine area and, recently, introducing the Leasing Market Efficiency Act.
The LMEA seeks to put an end to the Bureau of Land Management’s noncompetitive oil and gas leasing program, a 100-year-old policy that wastes time and taxpayer resources on a process that doesn’t benefit the American public or our public land. Parcels leased noncompetitively — without public auctions and for an off-the-shelf price of just $1.50/acre — result in wells that produce oil or gas only 3% of the time, meaning this process doesn’t result in even a smidgen of production, but take precious agency time and resources away from things like habitat restoration, recreational facilities and other important public services that actually benefit the public.
The bill will require all BLM oil and gas leases to be issued through a fair, competitive process, instead of noncompetitive, no-bid auctions. The LMEA will update this outdated process, creating a more streamlined, efficient leasing system. Senator Daines, please support this commonsense solution.
Steve McArthur,
Missoula
