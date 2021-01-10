Bill will fix law for concealed carry

I urge you to support and pass out of committee House Bill 102 without amendment.

This is a major fix for Montana gun laws, making discrimination based on location no longer permissible.

This law would allow Montana "permit-less carry" so that a person who is legally eligible to possess firearms will not need a concealed weapon permit to carry concealed inside a city or town (as already allowed elsewhere in the state).

An inch one way or the other should not denigrate a right that we, the people, own in over 99% of Montana.

It will invoke campus carry, asserting that the Board of Regents and the university system are given no authority in the Montana Constitution to suspend or revoke the right to keep and bear arms.

It will fix the "prohibited places" law with reasonable law, reaffirming the Bill of Rights of the Constitution of the United States, which prohibits infringement on our "right to keep and bear arms."

Jim Greaves,

Thompson Falls

