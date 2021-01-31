Bill will stop new smoke-free laws

To all Montana legislators:

The House has proposed House Bill 106 to allow people to smoke in public places. The bill also prevents communities from passing smoke-free laws in the future. This bill is prejudicial and unacceptable.

How can anybody justify the return of smoking in public places? We have vulnerable citizens with asthma, COPD, emphysema who cannot tolerate such environments. The smokers can cause major health problems for those susceptible. It is not OK to take away the right of those folks going to public places. Those who chose to smoke have access to open environments.

I recall a letter to the editor stating that with a Republican-run government, Montanans can go back to the values of Montana. Values that cause harm to our neighbors and friends? Values that tell schools who can play sports? Values are what makes us able to live together in harmony. Values that punish those who have done no wrong are not worthy values.

We have lived in Montana since 2003 and I have been most impressed by the communities and people who support those in need. This is an incredible value that sets Montanans far above other places.

Sandra Russ,

Stevensville

