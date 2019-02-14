Montana House Bill 132 would redefine public, wild bison. This seemingly innocent bill would prevent re-establishing wild bison, forever confirming extirpation of wild bison in Montana.
HB132 modifies the definition of wild bison, adding that they may never have been in captivity. It applies to any big game bison.
There are no wild bison in Montana now. Unacceptable restoration might occur if brucellosis-infected Yellowstone bison decide to stay in a limited allowed area outside the park. Any other restoration, as on the CMR National Wildlife Refuge, will require Brucella-free animals from one of several possible sources.
But HB132 disqualifies virtually all bison from being a source for restoring public wild bison in Montana (see News, mtwildbison.org).
HB132 has no basis in biology. It has no purpose other than the permanent extirpation of wild bison in Montana.
Seventy percent of Montana voters support restoring wild bison. We urge them to stand against HB132 in the Legislature or, if necessary, by requesting a veto from Gov. Steve Bullock.
James Bailey,
Belgrade