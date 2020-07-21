Bill would help farmers, world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all focus on the impacts of COVID-19 on our health and the economy, it is easy to forget other looming concerns. One bipartisan effort in Washington addresses both the economic impacts of COVID-19 and climate change.

Effectively, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, sponsored by Senators Mike Braun (R), Debbie Stabenow (D), Linsey Graham (R), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D), would provide assistance to access carbon trade markets for our farmers.

Essentially, our farmers could be paid to farm in sustainable ways that reduce emissions. This in turn could diversify the types of crops that our farmers could profitably grow. This would have additional environmental and economic benefits, as crop monoculture is an environmental concern in its own right. In this bill are meaningful benefits to our farmers as well as true efforts to address the climate crisis.

This is a true win-win bill introduced when we are rightly concerned with a pandemic. This will help those affected by the economic downturn in our rural communities from COVID-19 while also building a sustainable future.

Jason Krumbeck,

Missoula

