 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill would increase firearm incidents

Bill would increase firearm incidents

{{featured_button_text}}

House Bill 102 needs to fail because it is trying to fix something that isn't broke. It would take away the Board of Regents' authority to provide for the safety of our campus communities.

Montana state law currently allows exceptions for sensitive areas like courthouses, bars and includes schools and college campuses. HB 102 is in opposition to Justice Scalia's majority statement that the "right" secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited and thus would not be in keeping with the intent of the Second Amendment or Montana law as currently provided.

What HB 102 will do is allow situations which will increase firearms-related accidents and incidents, which will result in injuries and possible even deaths. The Montana Senate should prevent passage.

Kenneth A. Willett,

University of Montana

police chief (1977-2006),

International Association of Campus

Law Enforcement Administrators

president (2004 - 2005),

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
2
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News