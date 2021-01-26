Bill would increase firearm incidents

House Bill 102 needs to fail because it is trying to fix something that isn't broke. It would take away the Board of Regents' authority to provide for the safety of our campus communities.

Montana state law currently allows exceptions for sensitive areas like courthouses, bars and includes schools and college campuses. HB 102 is in opposition to Justice Scalia's majority statement that the "right" secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited and thus would not be in keeping with the intent of the Second Amendment or Montana law as currently provided.

What HB 102 will do is allow situations which will increase firearms-related accidents and incidents, which will result in injuries and possible even deaths. The Montana Senate should prevent passage.

Kenneth A. Willett,

University of Montana

police chief (1977-2006),

International Association of Campus

Law Enforcement Administrators