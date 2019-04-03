Senate Bill 331 is the most cynical power grab by a monopoly utility in decades. The state Senate and Public Service Commission have cravenly thrown their missions to the winds by bowing to NorthWestern Energy.
If SB 331 passes, NorthWestern will place all risks of the Colstrip plants on the captive consumers of Montana. NorthWestern could force Montanans to buy NorthWestern yet more shares in Colstrip or even to pay to close it down early. Its corporate welfare allows NorthWestern to leech from its captive consumers, left with the non-choice of paying vastly more for the same service or having no power at all. It shackles Montanans to NorthWestern’s failed investments in non-renewable energy, leaving us beholden to a legislature propping up its cronies rather than protecting Montanans present and future.
The PSC supposedly guarantees that “the charge made by any public utility shall be reasonable and just, and every unjust and unreasonable charge is prohibited and declared unlawful.” Forcing captive consumers to pay for “all future costs of decommissioning and remediation” at Colstrip is blatantly unethical, resulting in sky-high utility bills.
Legislators shouldn’t worsen our lives by enabling irrational price-gouging. Failing that, the least the PSC could do is its job.
Henry Curtis,
Missoula