Many of us were stunned to read of the problems widespread in alternative adolescent residential or outdoor programs in Montana, as revealed in the Missoulian series “Troubled Kids, Troubled System.”
The articles document the failure of the Board of Private Alternative Adolescent Residential or Outdoor Programs (PAARP) to effectively monitor and control conditions of care, or to safeguard the adolescents and parents using such programs. PAARP, under the Department of Labor and Industry, comprises five members; three are associated with facilities under its purview and the remaining two members are not required to have expertise in adolescence, psychology or any other background relevant to their responsibilities.
Senate Bill 267, if passed, will transfer the oversight and licensing duties to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). Among other items, DPHHS will have licensing authority, prescribe standards and conditions for licensure, establish requirements for persons associated with the programs, evaluate the adequacy and appropriateness of behavior management practices and policies, and conduct inspections.
SB267 has been referred out of committee and should be on the floor of the Senate for debate during the week of March 11. Contact your representatives to ask for their support of this important bill.
Arlene Walker-Andrews,
Missoula