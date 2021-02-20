Bills attempt to gut public education

As an educator, I’ve been watching state legislators try to decimate our public schools this session.
House Bill 129, from Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton, expands tax deductions for religious schools, home schools, etc., taking public tax money away public schools. This violates the Montana Constitution, which states no public funds can go to private education.
House Bill 279 from Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet expands the Espinoza decision, a tax credit, so that the tax credit could go up to $200,000. One student attending a private school could drain up to $200,000 from public school funding, destroying the stability of funding for public schools. Private schools do not have to follow the same accountability as public.
House Bill 329 from Rep. Sue Vinton of Billings takes basic tax funding for students and sends it to private schools. This bill decreases certification requirements and standards. Another bill that takes public funding away and gives it to private schools
We all believe in the best interests of our students, and these bills do not represent Montana values. Please contact your representative and senators today. Go to leg.mt.gov/legislator-information to find your legislator and their contact information.
Sue Furey,
Missoula