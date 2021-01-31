Bills bent on bashing unions

I am urging all hardworking citizens of Montana to say "no" to House Bill 168 and Senate Bill 89. Both refer to the Right to Work legislation pushed by Randy Pope and the Montana Citizens Right to Work Coalition.

This is nothing more than union bashing bullying backed by big business. Good-paying jobs are vital for the economy of our great state of Montana. They not only provide a good living for our citizens, but also are critical now that we near the end of this horrible pandemic.

These good-paying jobs could not have been made possible had it not been for the hard work and sacrifice of our organized labor unions and the solidarity of dues-paying union members.