Bills chip away at rights of individuals

There are now multiple bills threatening to become law in Montana against transgender people.

Although there are different explanations for each of these bills, what seems to be at the heart of all of these bills is a prejudice against transgender people. In other words, legislators are chipping away at the rights of an individual to live their lives.

When did it become OK to get into someone else’s business? We’re talking about trusting a doctor to make the best decisions with their patients. We’re talking about allowing sports organizations in schools, colleges and universities to make the best decisions for their athletes. Why is the legislature getting involved?

We need the legislature to focus on how we move out of the multiple crises the state is dealing with — not getting drawn into culture wars.

Lisa Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

