Bills don't reflect Montana values

Each morning I unroll my Missoulian with a sense of dread, and ask myself, "What else have our state legislators done to further erode Montana values?"

I assumed we Montanans valued our independence, and resented unnecessary government intervention in our private lives. However, many of the bills being carried in Helena this year do just the opposite.

Medical treatment for transgender youth? Nope. Prosecution for the doctors who treat them? Of course. A woman's right to choose? Severely restrict that. A terminally ill person's right to die with dignity and with the assistance of a doctor? Prohibit that.

What gives these legislators license to infringe on our personal decisions like this? Oh, yeah, they won the last election.

If you agree with this set of priorities, just look away and keep voting for these folks. But please don't trumpet Montana "values" to those of us who don't.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

