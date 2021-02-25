Bills expand on cruelty to animals

Bills to expand trapping are moving through this legislative session. The Republicans are attacking so many groups and progressive ideas that it is hard to keep up with all the damage being legislated into bad law these days. Please consider contacting your representatives to vote against trapping.

If you own a pet, have you accidentally stepped on its tail and heard it scream in pain? I bet you stepped away immediately and consoled the animal, so sorry for the pain you caused. But what if you bore down more while your pet, screaming in pain, struggled desperately to get away from the agony?

Our wildlife must endure this horror because our government tolerates trapping. All species of animals wind up in traps — cougars, foxes, eagles, wolves, dogs, the list goes on and on — screaming in agony, in horrible pain, until death.

Wildlife on public lands belongs to all of us. I’ll go out on a limb here and suggest that the majority of us enjoy viewing healthy, free-roaming wildlife in natural surroundings. We abhor cruelty toward animals.

Abolish trapping on public lands. Now that’s a law to support! It’s the forward-thinking, right thing to do.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0