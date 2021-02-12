Bills HB200 and HB223 actively embolden discrimination

It appears my letters on HB 200 are popular enough that I’m now getting fan mail at home. Instead of including them in his original letter Paul Nachmen sent me an unasked for packet of all his talking points. I don’t particularly want to address all of what was contained in said letter as most of it falls under the category of anecdotal evidence, whataboutism, and other things I don’t care that much about. Stories of undocumented immigrants committing crime, while sad, don’t change the facts that undocumented immigrants commit less crime than native born citizens and that in the past 30+ years as immigration has increased violent crime has gone down. Immigrants do not bring crime. Now Mr. Nachman, as demonstrated by the packet he sent me, claims that I’m wrong and that “criminal illegal aliens” are committing a crime just by being here. Unfortunately, again Mr. Nachman is not correct. Immigration violations are a matter of civil, not criminal law. They only become a matter of criminal law under specific conditions such as in the event of re-entry after previous removal. No local lawmakers in the state are trying to protect those specific cases so there is no need to compel them to do otherwise.