Bills help restore election integrity

Regarding the recent opinion from Nancy Leifer and Nancy Maxson (Feb. 18): Why do we need same-day voter registration in Montana?

With 365 days in most years, how is it that one decides to run down to the election office and register the very last day? Whatever happened to individual initiative and person responsibility? When absentee ballots are available, there is absolutely no reason for same-day voter registration.

Can't afford a couple postage stamps to complete a right not granted to many in our world? What a ridiculous argument for same-day voter registration.

And why not require photo ID cards? Many businesses and organizations require photo IDs to conduct business. It keeps honesty and integrity in our lives.

Chose not to vote one year? Sorry, you need to re-register with a valid photo ID, and not the same day of the election.