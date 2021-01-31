Bills loosen laws on trapping wolves

I am writing in opposition to House bills 224 and 225, which relax the current Montana trapping laws specifically in relation to wolves.

HB224 adds wolf snares to the list of trapping methods. A snare is a length of wire that encircles the wolfs neck and, as the animal struggles, tightens until it kills. It is an inhumane way to die.

HB225 increases wolf trapping season by a month, and forbids the Fish and Wildlife Commission from regulating wolf trapping and hunting around national parks. This enables traps and snares to be set around Glacier and Yellowstone parks with no buffer zone, a bit like shooting fish in a barrel as well as dangerous for other animals and humans.