Bills seek to strip money from public schools

These are House Bill 129, House Bill 279 and House Bill 329. One bill could give a person more than $200,000 in tax credits if they send their student to a private school! It seems like such an extreme amount of money, coming out of the public-school funds, and must be only being done with an intent on destroying public schools. With the crisis we have seen in schools having to deal with the virus, now is not the time disrupt our good public schools and replace them with private schools.