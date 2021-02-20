 Skip to main content
Bills seek to strip money from public schools

Bills seek to strip money from public schools

I have noticed that there are several bills in the legislature that would strip away tax money from public schools, and give it to private schools.

These are House Bill 129, House Bill 279 and House Bill 329. One bill could give a person more than $200,000 in tax credits if they send their student to a private school! It seems like such an extreme amount of money, coming out of the public-school funds, and must be only being done with an intent on destroying public schools. With the crisis we have seen in schools having to deal with the virus, now is not the time disrupt our good public schools and replace them with private schools.

Teachers, and public schools, have been working hard to help students in this crisis, and passing these bills right now would only create more chaos for our schools. While there are good private schools, those schools should not take away tax money from public schools.

Everyone has a right to a good public school in their community, and taxes for them ensure all students have a fair and equal education.

Candi Spencer,

Helena

