In 2012, the “birther” debate became an issue relative to where Barack Obama was born. Anyone who questioned that he was born on U.S. soil was vilified. Granted, the issue was over citizenship but to the average Joe, it was about “is he one of us”?
The same thinking — with a different twist — has entered our Senate race. Matt Rosendale was not born here, can he be considered a true Montanan? Unfortunately, for many, this small-minded thinking has become sanctified Montana doctrine.
The idea that “being a fourth-generation Montanan” is a prerequisite for becoming a public servant is troubling. This attitude is Hill Billy-like. Must you be born in these hills to be part of our “clan”? Many honorable public servants were not born here.
Matt and Jean Rosendale moved to Glendive 16 years ago; raised three sons on their ranch. Dawson County folks recognized his character, values and leadership qualities, and encouraged him to run for office. He served in the legislature as Senate majority leader and then as state auditor.
People don’t ask an “unlikable” guy to lead them. Get to know Matt and Jean Rosendale; you too will enjoy them.
Nancy Pence,
Billings