Bison Range misstatements and concerns



The Sept. 30 Guest Column from Sierra Club about the Bison Range references “stolen land”, which is factually incorrect. The land was paid for TWICE at then market values. Furthermore when the Tribe was involved in management of the Range and its bison inhabitants, they were negligent in how they handled that management – not caring adequately for the bison, neglecting maintenance of structures, and not taking proper care of the land itself. Additionally, some years ago they were given part of the herd for use in developing their own tribal herd. Instead of developing that herd, they auctioned off those bison, indicative of being more interested in the money than the bison. So much for care, maintenance and conservation. And there is ongoing concern that their current interests are focused more on the land than on the herd. What could this mean to the future of one of the most genetically pure bison herds and popular refuges in the nation?

Sierra Club, like anyone else, is entitled to their opinion (with which I disagree) regarding the transfer to the Tribe, but if they cannot get their facts straight they shouldn’t be writing contentious articles.

Peter B. Heyler,

Missoula/Evaro

