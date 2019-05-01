Our government officials continue to prioritize private interests over public opinion. Keeping bison out of Montana is a spineless idea that only benefits private ranchers.
Officials claim that bison can transmit brucellosis — a disease that can cause cattle to abort fetuses — although there has never been any documented evidence of a transmission in the wild.
We should allow bison to freely roam throughout Montana because it would increase visitor spending, reduce tax dollar expenditure and enhance the ecosystem. Limiting bison to a small area of Yellowstone National Park is not only unnatural and unfair, but ultimately stifles economic growth.
The public's desire to see this animal unrestricted and sovereign again should not be overshadowed by influence of special interests.
Natalie Crane,
Bozeman