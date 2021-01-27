Bitten by a dog on Sentinel trail

Four weeks ago, I was bitten by a dog while finishing a run on Sentinel. This was the second time in 2020 (the first was at Blue Mountain).
I'm a passive person, and could tell the dog owner felt bad, so I just frowned and walked home. My mistake, because I discovered the dog had ripped my pants and drawn blood. After visiting urgent care, Missoula Public Health recommended post-exposure rabies shots unless I could ID the dog within 10 days.
I placed multiple signs on the trail, desperately hoping. No luck.
The shots must be initiated at the ER, and they charged an unbelievable $12,000 for the first round. (I got shots 2-4 at Public Health.) My insurance left me to pay over $3,500. I felt sick and entirely distraught when I saw the bill. This devastating financial setback cost me over six months of rent, and a huge portion of my disposable income. And sadly, I currently find myself jumping every time a dog approaches me on the trail.
I actually like dogs, but I wish Missoula either had better leash policies, or offered financial support for people unlucky enough to be attacked on the trail.
Mark Reiser,
Missoula