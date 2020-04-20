Bitterroot Aquatic Center board membership on May 5 ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many voters in the Hamilton, Corvallis School Districts and Pinesdale may not be aware of a critical election as a part of the upcoming by-mail election on May 5. The issue is the membership of the board of Park District No. 2: Bitterroot Aquatic Center (BAC).

The current board put a facility ballot measure on the ballot last November; that measure was soundly defeated. I am urging voting members of Park District No. 2 to elect four new members to the board.

The candidates I am supporting are Chris Porter, Karen Savory, Ryal Weber and Jeff Wolfe (candidates 3, 5, 6, 8, respectively). All four of these individuals are active users of the BAC — Masters swimmers or parents of the Bitterroot Swim Team. They are committed to listening to the patrons of the Park District, to being transparent in all meetings and deliberations, and to proposing a new facilities plan that will meet the needs of the community at an affordable cost.

Please join me in supporting this leadership team.

Donn Livoni,

president, Montana Masters

Local Swimming Committee,