Bitterroot candidate lives outside district

Candidates have filed for office in their respective districts, and that list includes Scott McLean.

Let’s make it clear right now: Scott McLean, you are not one of us! You don’t live in either Florence or Stevensville, you live in Hamilton, and yet you’ve filed to run in House District 88, and this is our issue with you. You don’t live in our district. You’re not one of us. How can you know how we think and feel?

This year you filed as a candidate for Senate District 44, did your fundraising, handing out your literature which states, "Paid for by McLean for Senate," also putting up several large signs stating your candidacy for the Aenate seat. It appears that on the last day of filing, you switched to be a candidate for HD88, where you don’t live.

What’s up with that? Do you think that Stevensville and Florence don’t know, or that we don’t care about knowing the integrity and honesty of our legislators? We do care.

Sharon Greef is the serving representative for HD88. We know her, she is one of us. She has experience, character, values and integrity. We will keep her as our representative.

McLean, run for office where you live.

Tim Blackburn,

Florence

