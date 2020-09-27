Black is most experienced

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter what side of the political divide you are on, it’s good to know the Montana Supreme Court will make fair decisions on the basis of the law.

This court typically deals with important issues to us all — election laws, health insurance, water and land rights, education, etc.

My vote goes to Mike Black, the most experienced jurist who would make decisions based on the law, not on politics.

His opponent has some experience in family law and child abuse cases, but most of the cases before the Montana Supreme Court are matters of civil law. Mike Black has primarily worked in that area, so he is much more experienced when it comes to decisions he will have to make on the Montana Supreme Court.

Black is from Havre and practiced law 30 years in Montana, working with insurance and industrial law. He worked in the state Attorney General’s Office, dealing with campaign finance laws — fighting dark money groups, and worked on employee benefit cases in his private practice.

Mike Black, who has been endorsed by five retired state Supreme Court justices, is my pick for the court — he is the most experienced person for the job.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

