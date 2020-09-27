 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black is most experienced

Black is most experienced

{{featured_button_text}}

No matter what side of the political divide you are on, it’s good to know the Montana Supreme Court will make fair decisions on the basis of the law.

This court typically deals with important issues to us all — election laws, health insurance, water and land rights, education, etc.

My vote goes to Mike Black, the most experienced jurist who would make decisions based on the law, not on politics.

His opponent has some experience in family law and child abuse cases, but most of the cases before the Montana Supreme Court are matters of civil law. Mike Black has primarily worked in that area, so he is much more experienced when it comes to decisions he will have to make on the Montana Supreme Court.

Black is from Havre and practiced law 30 years in Montana, working with insurance and industrial law. He worked in the state Attorney General’s Office, dealing with campaign finance laws — fighting dark money groups, and worked on employee benefit cases in his private practice.

Mike Black, who has been endorsed by five retired state Supreme Court justices, is my pick for the court — he is the most experienced person for the job.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Don't believe polls
Letters

Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News