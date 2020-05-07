× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Currently unemployed? Blame Bullock. Your business shut down? Blame Bullock. Feeling non-essentialed? Blame Bullock. Sleeping on a park bench with this newspaper as your blanket? Blame Bullock. Gained 15 pounds in six weeks? Blame binge-watching "Tiger King" while eating ice cream.

Let’s test Governor Bullock’s above claim. Is he "data-driven" or just rewriting history faster than former Lt. Gov. John Walsh can write a paper for the War College?

Facts:

March 26: Peak number new cases (35).

March 28: Stay-at-home order goes into effect.

COVID-19: 14-day incubation period.

April 10: Only 10 new cases after two weeks of new cases trending downward.

A 14-day incubation period means we should see no impact of the stay-at-home order until April 10. Our COVID-19 situation peaked before the stay-at-home order ever went into effect.

Where does that leave us? For many Montanans, we realize our imposed and costly sacrifices were wasted. Poor public policy leads to costly consequences.