“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock
Currently unemployed? Blame Bullock. Your business shut down? Blame Bullock. Feeling non-essentialed? Blame Bullock. Sleeping on a park bench with this newspaper as your blanket? Blame Bullock. Gained 15 pounds in six weeks? Blame binge-watching "Tiger King" while eating ice cream.
Let’s test Governor Bullock’s above claim. Is he "data-driven" or just rewriting history faster than former Lt. Gov. John Walsh can write a paper for the War College?
Facts:
March 26: Peak number new cases (35).
March 28: Stay-at-home order goes into effect.
COVID-19: 14-day incubation period.
April 10: Only 10 new cases after two weeks of new cases trending downward.
A 14-day incubation period means we should see no impact of the stay-at-home order until April 10. Our COVID-19 situation peaked before the stay-at-home order ever went into effect.
Where does that leave us? For many Montanans, we realize our imposed and costly sacrifices were wasted. Poor public policy leads to costly consequences.
It is not very comforting to look at the data and know that our governor is the architect of our collective economic calamity. At least we still have ice cream.
Ryan ORourke,
Columbia Falls
