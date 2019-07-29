First, let me write there has never been a person who has not been a hypocrite once in their lifetime. It is in one’s own interest to become cognizant of this human weakness and strive to limit it.
But blatant hypocrisy permeates one political party, whether it is talking disparaging about immigrants, when his own wife and her family fit into the category, or going on about Barack Obama’s golfing expenses and dwarfing eight years' worth halfway through his term. The examples are endless with Donald Trump and his party.
With 800,000 words in 66 books, the modern Christian Bible can be interpreted in almost any way desired. But an honest look at it indicates that hypocrisy was a main theme Jesus railed against, particularly in the book of Matthew, but also, arguments against hypocrisy are found throughout both the New and Old Testaments. This is an obvious disconnect by the Christian Right, which befuddles many.
I prefer to separate religion from politics, as the founders intended, but this lesson, which almost all the founders followed "religiously," is lost by some on the right, so it is one’s duty to point this all out.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula